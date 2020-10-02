Lizzo is Risqué in New Savage by Fenty Lingerie

Lizzo knows how to love on herself and can do absolutely no wrong in our eyes while doing just that.

The singer and actress cut a risqué figure in a Savage by Fenty number that wants us copping all the pieces available.

Lizzo modelled the sheer lilac lingerie which featured fishnet and a huge cut-out on the bum part which put her massive derriere on display.

In a short clip she posted, the body positivity enthusiast was on all fours as she looked into the mirror and gave herself a sweet kiss. She captioned this;

“Just when you thought I couldn’t love myself anymore. TONIGHT. @savagexfenty”.

