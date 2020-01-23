Lizzo Celebrates Her Body in New Issue of Rolling Stone Magazine

Lizzo sure knows how to flaunt her beautiful body.

The American rapper-singer is featured in the latest issue of Rolling Stone magazine, in which she talked about the backlash she’d faced because of how unapologetic she is about her body, how she has had to fight off trolls who labelled her ‘obese’ and other unpleasant adjectives.

She said in the interview:

I’m so much more than that. Because I actually present that, I have a whole career, it’s not a trend. As a black woman, I make music for people, from an experience that is from a black woman, i’m making music that hopefully makes other people feel good and helps me discover self-love. That message I want to go directly to black women, big black women, black trans women. Period.

I’ve come to terms with body dysmorphia and evolved. The body-positive movement is doing the same thing. We’re growing together, and it’s growing pains, but I’m just glad that I’m attached to something so organic and alive.

See the shoot below: