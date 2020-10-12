Lizzo Gives Fan a Crash Course in Twerkology 101

Lizzo is definitely th life of the party and the showed fans a few tips on how she does it.

The singer and body positivity enthusiast took to her Instagram page to share a video of herself in class, taking practical lessons in Twerkology 101.

Lizzo went all out with her twerking routine which has garnered numerous comments in the comment section of the post.

For many folks looking to learn the art and act of twerking, just stroll by Instagram and make a stop at Lizzo’s page. You’re sure to leave throroghly educated.

