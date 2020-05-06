Lizzo Flaunts Her Beauty and Sings Her Own Praises on Instagram

No Comment on Lizzo Flaunts Her Beauty and Sings Her Own Praises on Instagram

Lizzo is living the best time of her life!

The rapper-singer continues to ignore vicious people on the internet who have a penchant for body-shaming her, and now has shared an awesome video in which she she sang her own praises.

“First of all,” she tells herself in the video, “who told you you should be so cute?” She repeats the question, shaking her body, checking out herself in the mirror.

And this post is all the warmth her fans needed to confirm she is doing totally fine despite the criticisms she endure daily.

Watch her below:

