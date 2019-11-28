Lizzo Denies Allegations that Her Song “Water Me” Fraudulently Climbed Charts

Lizzo’s has shut down claims that her “Water Me,” which originally came out in 2017 rose to the chart because of the fraudulent Payola practice.

The song surprisingly climbed to No. 15 on the U.S. iTunes chart, and it wasn’t long before a troll accused her of fraud.

Well, Lizzo shot it down.

“Actually Walmart just used my song ‘Water Me’ in their Black Friday commercial and because of Shazam and the #dealdropdance it’s becoming popular… But go off,” she tweeted.

“Y’all think it was the plan for all my old ass songs to be #?” she asked in a second tweet. “I have a whole album the world hasn’t even heard yet. We can’t plan how it happens when it’s your moment it’s your moment… I always believe in me I just need the world to feel me. Now they do. I’m grateful.”

