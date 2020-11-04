Lizzo Beating Goes Half Naked with USA Flag for Election Day Message

Lizzo Beating literally went half naked, dressed in the USA flag to deliver an election day message to her fans.

The singer wore a pant suit that barely covered half her body, leaving the other half completely nude, to speak on the ongoing election.

Sharing the photo on Instagram, 32-year-old Lizzo spoke to the hearts of fellow citizens of the United States of America, urging them to stay in line, stay determined and thanking them in advance for exercising their franchise to vote in order to see the kind of country they want.

See lengthy post below.

