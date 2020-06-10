Lizz Tells Body-Shamers: “I’m Not Working Out to Have Your Ideal Body Type.”

Lizzo has made an important PSA for all those who enjoy body-shaming her.

The rapper took to her TikTok yesterday to address those vile lot, in a video in which she included a montage of herself working out. “I’m not working out to have your ideal body type,” she told them, adding that she has “been working out consistently for the last five years.”

“It may come as a surprise to some of y’all, that I’m not working out to have your ideal body type,” she stated. “I’m working out to have my ideal body type. And you know what type that is? None of your f***ing business.”

The video also shows clips a complication of her posing in lingerie and flaunting her body before a mirror. “I am beautiful, I am strong, I do my job, and I stay on my job,” she said in a voiceover.

“So next time you want to come to somebody and judge them, whether they drink kale smoothies or eat McDonald’s or work out or not work out, how about you look at your own f***ing self and worry about your own goddamn body, because health is not just determined on what you look like on the outside.”

Lizzo finished her video by telling her viewers that “health is also what happens on the inside, and a lot of y’all need to do a f***ing cleanse for your insides”.

Namaste, have a great day,” she concluded.

Watch the video below:

I adore @lizzo with all my heart. This is dead on. pic.twitter.com/CMt5K16vzY — Marthe de Ferrer (@MarthedeFerrer) June 10, 2020

