Liz John Black Tearfully Narrates Surviving Ghastly Car Accident

Liz John Black is thanking God for sparing her life after she was involved in a ghastly car accident yesterday night.
The actress and wife to YouTube content creator, Yomi Black, shared videos of herself on her Instagram page, showing the bruises sustained from the accident and well as the state of her car.
She tearfully narrated that she was making her way from Chevron to Ikoyi when a road user ran the traffic light. In her bid to avoid him, she ran into something.
Liz John Black detailed that the accident was so severe that her airbags deployed and burst and she thought she was going to die.
She thanked everyone who came through for her at that time of the night, the likes of AY Makun and others.
I just want to thank God for saving my life last night after being involved in a ghastly accident…. For a second I thought this was the end, I thought I was gonna die, I've never been in this sort of accident, last night was a life changing experience for me… Thank you Mr. Ugo who miraculously recorded the incident and chased the guy who ran the traffic light that cause my accident. Thank you 🙏@aycomedian and @sneezemankind for being the first responders and stayed with me till 5am to make sure I was safe… Thank you @yomiblack for coming through 🙏 Thank you @ememinwang and @somtofrb for your constant calling for support. God Bless you all and may He come to your aid as you did for me in time of need…. Thank God for life, so many life lessons learned in one night. #thankGodforlife #Godsavedmylife #thankyouGod