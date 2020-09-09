Liz John Black Tearfully Narrates Surviving Ghastly Car Accident

Liz John Black is thanking God for sparing her life after she was involved in a ghastly car accident yesterday night.

The actress and wife to YouTube content creator, Yomi Black, shared videos of herself on her Instagram page, showing the bruises sustained from the accident and well as the state of her car.

She tearfully narrated that she was making her way from Chevron to Ikoyi when a road user ran the traffic light. In her bid to avoid him, she ran into something.

Liz John Black detailed that the accident was so severe that her airbags deployed and burst and she thought she was going to die.

She thanked everyone who came through for her at that time of the night, the likes of AY Makun and others.

