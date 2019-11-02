Living in Bondage (Breaking free) Sountracks: Listenn

The soundtrack of the much-awaited Living in Bondage movie.

Guess what, it was created by the amazing Larry Gaaga. It features artists like Davido, Reekado Banks, Patoranking, to mention a few.

Click here to download “Work”
Click here to download “Finish Me”
Click Here to download “Love Song”
Click Here to download “Tene”
Click here to download “Lekwa”
Click here to download “In my head”
Click here to download “Follow Me”
Click here to download “One Thing”
Click here to download “Falling”
Click here to download “Trust Nobody”
Click here to download “Fuck It”
Click here to download “Iworowo”

