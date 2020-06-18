Living and Loving, Sandra Achums is 47 Years Today

Sandra Achums is 47years old today.

The former Nollywood star who ruled the Nigerian movie scene in the 90s took to her Instagram page to thank God for his grace and her years on the planet.

Counting her blessings, Achums listed her husband, kids, in-laws, family and friends as reasons for her gratitude.

“Gracious and glorious lord, all I want to say is thank you. It is only Yahweh that made everything possible.

” It’s my birthday and I will be forever grateful”, she wrote

