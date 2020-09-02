Liverpool’s Wijnaldum agrees terms with Barca

Netherlands midfielder Georginio Wijnaldum has agreed terms with Barcelona over a switch from Liverpool.

Wijnaldum has been at the centre of speculation over a possible move to the Nou Camp after the midfielder entered the final year of his Liverpool deal.

New Barcelona head coach Ronald Koeman is believed to be a fan of the 29-year-old, having worked with him during his time as the Dutch national boss.

Talks between Wijnaldum and Liverpool over a contract extension appear to have hit an impasse, although Reds manager Jurgen Klopp insisted last week he was relaxed about the situation

And according to Diario Sport, Wijnaldum has now agreed terms with Barca over a move that will leave Liverpool needing reinforcements.

The Spanish publication claims Wijnaldum has agreed a three-year deal, with the Catalan club now negotiating a transfer fee with the Premier League champions expected to be in the region of £13million to £18m.

Barcelona have signed Miralem Pjanic, but Koeman needs more additions, with Arthur and Ivan Rakitić having departed to Juventus and Sevilla respectively, while Arturo Vidal also looks set to leave for Inter Milan.

