Liverpool’s Sadio Mane self-isolating after positive Coronavirus test

Liverpool forward Sadio Mane has tested positive for coronavirus (COVID-19) and is self-isolating.

In a statement Friday, Liverpool say the Senegal winger has “displayed minor symptoms of the virus but feels in good health overall”.

The news comes three days after the Premier League champions announced that midfielder Thiago Alcantara had tested positive for Covid-19.

Mane, 28, played for the Reds in a 3-1 win over Arsenal on Monday but was not in the squad for the EFL Cup defeat on penalties to the Gunners on Thursday.

A statement on Liverpool’s website added: “Like with Thiago Alcantara, Liverpool are – and will continue to – following all protocols relating to Covid-19 and Mane will self-isolate for the required period of time.”

Mane, who has scored three goals this season, will now miss the Premier League game against Aston Villa on Sunday prior to the international break.

He is however set to return for the Merseyside derby at Everton on 17 October.

