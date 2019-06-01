Liverpool Win the Champions League

Mohamed Salah struck a penalty inside two minutes and Divock Origi scored late as Liverpool beat Tottenham Hotspur 2-0 in Madrid on Saturday to win the Champions League.

In a sup-bar final in the Spanish capital, Alisson Becker made several saves to keep Spurs at bay before substitute Origi drilled in the killer blow in the 87th minute.

That led to an explosion of joy from their supporters inside the Metropolitano Stadium as Jurgen Klopp’s side made up for their defeat in last year’s final against Real Madrid and the heartbreak of missing out on the Premier League title to Manchester City.

It was a night of redemption for Salah after injury ruined his night against Real in Kiev, and for Jurgen Klopp, he has his first trophy as Liverpool manager, three and a half years on from his arrival at the club.