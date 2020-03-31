Liverpool win simulated Premier League with 101 points

Following the enforced break in Premier League, the StatsPerform AI team have been crunching the numbers behind the scenes to simulate how the rest of the season would pan out.

And it comes as no big surprise, really that table-toppers Liverpool emerged as champions for the first time in 30 years.

Check out the results produced in the model below:

– Liverpool win the title with 101 points: this would be an all-time English top-flight record tally of points and the only team to have won more in a season within the top five European Leagues is Juventus (102) in their 2013-14 Serie A victory.

– The 21 point gap between Liverpool and Manchester City would be the biggest-ever gap between the top two places in an English top-flight season, moving ahead of Manchester City’s title win in 2017-18 when they finished 19 points ahead of Manchester United.

– Manchester City’s 80-point tally would have been enough to win the Premier League title in six previous seasons: 1992/93, 1996/97, 1997/98, 1998/99, 2000/01 and 2010/11.

– Tottenham Hotspur would leapfrog Wolves and Sheffield United into sixth place, thanks to a total of 17 points in their final nine games of the season.

– Watford would just avoid relegation with 36 points, ahead of Bournemouth. Watford have a 61.7% chance of survival, compared to the Cherries’ 55.4% probability.

– With 36 points, Bournemouth would be relegated with the highest points tally in a Premier League season since Newcastle United in 2015-16 (37).