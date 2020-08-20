Liverpool welcome Leeds on Premier League opening weekend

Champions Liverpool will face Championship winners Leeds United in the opening weekend game of the 2020-21 Premier League season set to commence September 12.

Leeds, now under Argentine boss Marcelo Bielsa, return to the Premier League after 16 years away and have the toughest possible start.

Liverpool – English champions for the first time for 30 years – have not lost a home game in the Premier League since a 3-1 defeat by Crystal Palace in April 2017 – winning 25 of their past 26 league matches at Anfield.

Jurgen Klopp’s Reds travel to Chelsea for their second game, before a home match against FA Cup winners Arsenal.

Championship play-off winners Fulham will host Arsenal, while West Bromwich Albion, the third promoted side, are at home to Leicester City.

Organisers of the Premier League have decided to postpone the Manchester City v Aston Villa and Burnley v Manchester United games to give City and United 30 days since their defeats in the quarter-finals of the Champions League and the semi-finals of the Europa League respectively.

Brighton v Chelsea and Sheffield United v Wolverhampton Wanderers’ opening matches are both scheduled for Monday, 14 September after their slightly earlier European exits.

The other opening weekend fixtures are Crystal Palace v Southampton, Tottenham Hotspur v Everton and West Ham United v Newcastle United.

See the full opening day fixture below…

Premier League fixtures opening weekend Crystal Palace v Southampton (12 Sep) Fulham v Arsenal (12 Sep) Liverpool v Leeds United (12 Sep) Tottenham Hotspur v Everton (12 Sep) West Bromwich Albion v Leicester City (12 Sep) West Ham United v Newcastle United (12 Sep) Brighton v Chelsea (14 Sep) Sheffield United v Wolves (14 Sep) Burnley v Manchester United (later date) Manchester City v Aston Villa (later date)

