Liverpool skipper Henderson named Player of the Year

Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson has won the Football Writers’ Association Men’s Footballer of the Year award.

Henderson, 30, who led Liverpool to their first league title in 30 years this season, received more than a quarter of the votes after a remarkable campaign.

“As grateful as I am I don’t feel like I can accept this on my own,” the England midfielder said.

“I owe a lot to so many people but none more so than my current team-mates, who have been incredible and deserve this every bit as much as I do.”

Liverpool team-mates Virgil van Dijk and Sadio Mane, Manchester City’s Kevin de Bruyne and Manchester United’s Marcus Rashford also finished in the top five.

On Wednesday Henderson, who is recuperating from a knee injury, received the Premier League trophy from Reds legend Sir Kenny Dalglish at a near-empty Anfield.

Henderson added: “I accept [the award] on behalf of this whole squad, because without them I’m not in a position to be receiving this honour. These lads have made me a better player – a better leader and a better person.

“If anything I hope those who voted for me did so partly to recognise the entire team’s contribution.”

