Liverpool Rout Huddersfield to Reclaim Top Spot

Liverpool powered back to the top of the Premier League as Naby Keita scored after just 15 seconds to inspire a 5-0 rout of Huddersfield on Friday.

The Reds struck three times in the first half at Anfield, with Keita bagging Liverpool’s fastest ever Premier League goal before Sadio Mane and Mohamed Salah also got in on the act.

Mane and Salah netted again in the second half to move the Reds two points clear of second-placed Manchester City, who will regain pole position if they win at Burnley on Sunday.

The lead at the top of the table has now changed hands for a record 29th time as this memorable season heads for a thrilling conclusion.

Unfazed by City’s crucial win at Manchester United on Wednesday, Liverpool is keeping their end of the bargain in their chase for a first English title in 29 years.

Keita started the rout Friday night, finishing past goalkeeper Jonas Lossl played after dispossessing Jon Goren Stankovic and exchanging passes with Mohamed Salah.

Full-back Andy Robertson appeared on the end of a patient, intricate passing move, lobbed in a magnificent left-wing cross and Mane split his markers to head in his 11th goal in his last 13 games.

Jurgen Klopp’s side put the result beyond doubt in first half stoppage time when Salah nodded over Lossl following good work from Trent Alexander-Arnold.

Mane added his 20th league goal of the season on 65 minutes as he headed in impressively from six yards via another excellent cross, this one from skipper Jordan Henderson.

Salah may be smarting from missing out on the PFA team of the year, but he put that behind him and put the icing on the cake in the 83rd minute, turning in Robertson’s cross from point-blank range.