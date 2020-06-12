Liverpool rout Blackburn ahead of Premier League restart

Liverpool thrashed Blackburn Rovers 6-0 in a behind-closed-doors friendly at Anfield on Thursday.

The Reds are getting set for the return of the Premier League season as they look to wrap the season up and end their long wait for a first league title in 30 years.

Sadio Mane gave Jurgen Klopp’s men an early lead when he steered home from close range after Alex OxladeChamberlain’s shot was saved.

Naby Keita doubled the lead soon after when he met Takumi Minamino’s ball into the box before the latter made it three with a neat finish just before the break.

Joel Matip added a fourth with a tap-in in the 67th minute and Ki-Jana Hoever netted a fifth moments later when he curled into the top corner.

Leighton Clarkson completed the rout with a fine late strike to seal a comprehensive win for the Reds.

Liverpool return to action in the Merseyside derby against Everton on June 21.

They are just two wins away from being crowned Premier League champions.

