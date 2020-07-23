Liverpool put five past Chelsea to set up title party

Champions Liverpool set the tone for lifting the Premier League trophy with a 5-3 win over Chelsea at Anfield on Wednesday to ensure they went an entire league season unbeaten at home.

Naby Keita opened the scoring with a thunderous effort, Trent Alexander-Arnold made it 2-0 with a curling free kick and they added another through Georginio Wijnaldum’s half-volley from close range, before Olivier Giroud pulled one back on the stroke of halftime.

Roberto Firmino restored the three-goal advantage in the 55th minute but Chelsea scored through Tammy Abraham and Christian Pulisic to threaten a dramatic comeback before Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain put the result beyond doubt.

Liverpool won 18 of their 19 home league games in the campaign, the only blemish being the 1-1 draw with Burnley this month.

Defeat left Chelsea with 63 points, needing one more from their final game against Wolverhampton Wanderers to guarantee a place in next season’s Champions League after slipping to fourth earlier on Wednesday when Manchester United drew 1-1 with West Ham United.

