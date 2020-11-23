Liverpool outclass Leicester

An injury-ravaged Liverpool brushed aside Leicester City 3-0 to move level on points with Premier League leaders Tottenham Sunday night.

Jurgen Klopp was without Virgil van Dijk, Joe Gomez, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Jordan Henderson, Thiago Alcantara, Xherdan Shaqiri and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain through injury, while top scorer Mohamed Salah was absent due to a positive coronavirus test.

However, the Reds swept aside a Leicester team who had started the weekend on top of the table to set a new club record of 64 league games unbeaten at Anfield.

James Milner again proved his worth as a utility man as the 34-year-old filled in at right-back and midfield after another injury to Naby Keita in the second-half.

Milner also provided two assists from corners as from his delivery Jonny Evans’s own goal opened the floodgates.

Diogo Jota then became the first Liverpool player to score in his first four home league games when he headed home Andy Robertson’s inch-perfect cross.

Kasper Schmeichel in the Leicester goal kept the score down as he made a series of second-half saves, notably from Sadio Mane and Jota, while Evans had a lucky escape as the post prevented him from scoring a second own goal.

Roberto Firmino thought he had been denied just his third league goal in 24 games when the Brazilian’s shot came back off the post and his follow-up was cleared by Marc Albrighton with just 10 millimetres of the ball not over the line.

But Firmino rounded off a brilliant team performance by rising highest to meet another Milner corner.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

