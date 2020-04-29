Liverpool open Osimhen talks

Liverpool have stepped up their pursuit of Lille star Victor Osimhen by opening talks with the player’s representatives.

Reports claim the French side Lille value the 21-year-old Nigerian striker at £60million if he is to leave in the summer.

Le10Sport in France report that Liverpool are at the front of the queue to sign him, and have set the ball rolling by speaking to his agent.

Manchester United, Leicester and Chelsea have also been credited with an interest in the former Nigerian youth striker, with the latter making Lille aware they are keen if they decide to sell.

Osimhen has scored 18 goals in 38 appearances in all competitions for the Ligue 1 side, having arrived from Charleroi in Belgium last summer.

Earlier, Osimhen had spoken of his ambitions to play in England during his career, adding that he would not settle for a substitute role.

