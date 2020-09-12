Liverpool host Leeds as Premier League returns

The 2020-21 Premier League season begins with a mouth-watering contest as reigning champions Liverpool host Leeds at Anfield.

After ending their 30-year wait for the title in style last season, Jurgen Klopp’s Reds begin their quest for dominance with a tricky tie against newly promoted Leeds.

Led by the charismatic Argentine Marcelo Bielsa, Leeds return to the elite league after a 16-year absence and are looking to give the big boys a run for their money.

With an array of exiting talents on both sides, the opening day fixture looks set to produce the fireworks and set the tone for what is shaping to be a memorable season.

Earlier in the day, a rejuvenated Arsenal take on another newly promoted side Fulham in the first London derby of the season.

The Gunners have shown steady growth under Mikel Arteta, and will look to avoid the slip-ups of previous seasons when they visit the Cottagers.

Elsewhere, West Ham entertain a rejuvenated Newcastle United while Southampton travel to Crystal Palace, who now boast of the services of exciting Nigerian-born playmaker Ebere Eze.

