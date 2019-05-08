Liverpool Fan gets N1m from Kcee after Miraculous Comeback

Liverpool’s miraculous Champions League comeback against Barcelona continues to buzz in Nigeria after a fan, Dike Chidozie, received the sum of N1 million from music superstar Kcee who placed the bet in support of Barcelona.

A delighted Chidozie took to his Instagram page to announce that he has received the sum of N1 million from Kcee as promised.

To assure the doubting Thomases, he even shared a receipt of the transaction that transpired between Kcee and him.

“Thank you Liverpool @iam_kcee Talk and Do. Tomorrow another market day #Postanddelete #Arsenalfan”, he wrote.

Liverpool, trailing 3-0 from the first leg at the Camp Nou, pulled off a stunning upset by thrashing Barca 4-0 to advance to their second finals in as many years.

Jurgen Klopp’s men will now face either of Ajax or Tottenham in the final, as the UEFA Champions League semi-final gets decided today.