Liverpool drop points at Newcastle

Liverpool blew the chance to open up a five-point lead at the top of the Premier League in the final English top-flight match of 2020 after being held to a goalless draw by Newcastle on Wednesday.

The 0-0 stalemate at St James’ Park means the champions go into the New Year with a three-point lead over Manchester United, having played a game more.

Mohamed Salah – top of the Premier League goalscoring charts with 13 goals – missed the target either side of half-time with just goalkeeper Karl Darlow to beat and strike-partner Roberto Firmino saw two headers superbly saved.

Three days after lowly West Brom snatched a point at Anfield, Jurgen Klopp’s men, who have now won only two of their eight league away games this season, were frustrated once again, although it took a late goal-line clearance from Fabian Schar and Darlow’s brilliance to keep them at bay.

Klopp’s men finish the calendar year on 33 points from 16 games, three clear of United, who have 30 points after 15 matches.

The two teams, with a combined 39 English titles between them, meet on January 17 in a lavish top-of-the-table clash at Anfield.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

