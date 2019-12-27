Liverpool crush Leicester to extend lead

Liverpool tightened their grip on the Premier League title race by thrashing second-placed Leicester 4-0 to open up a 13-point lead at the top of the table on Thursday.

Fresh from winning the Club World Cup for the first time in Qatar on Saturday, Jurgen Klopp’s men showed no sign of fatigue from a congested December schedule as they outclassed Leicester from start to finish.

An opener for the runaway league leaders arrived just after the half hour mark when Trent Alexander-Arnold’s cross was headed past Kasper Schmeichel by Roberto Firmino.

Alexander-Arnold and Andy Robertson showed boundless energy to continue bombing forward from full-back and providing the ammunition for Mane, Salah and Firmino.

The Reds finally had the breathing space they desired via the arm of Caglar Soyuncu as he handled Alexander-Arnold’s corner 20 minutes from time.

Milner had only been on the field a matter of seconds and stroked home the penalty with his first touch.

Three minutes later, Firmino doubled his tally of goals and Alexander-Arnold added a third assist with a driven low cross that the Brazilian expertly cushioned before slotting into the top corner.

Alexander-Arnold then capped a magnificent performance by blasting low and hard beyond Schmeichel into the bottom corner as Liverpool take another giant leap towards the title.