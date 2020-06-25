Liverpool crowned champions of England after Chelsea beat City

Liverpool were crowned champions of England for the first time in 30 years without having to kick a ball after Manchester City were beaten 2-1 at Chelsea.

City came into the game knowing only a win at Stamford Bridge would have allowed them to hold on to the Premier League trophy for a little longer.

But Pep Guardiola’s men fell to the Blues to bring their two-season reign to an end.

Kevin de Bruyne’s stunning second-half free-kick cancelled out Christian Pulisic’s equally breathtaking breakaway first-half goal for the hosts.

But Liverpool’s title was confirmed with 12 minutes left when Fernandinho was sent off for handball on the line and Willian made no mistake from the spot.

