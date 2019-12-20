Liverpool, Chelsea, Spurs in hot race for Osimhen

Premier League big guns Liverpool, Chelsea and Tottenham are among a number of leading European clubs trying to sign Nigeria international Victor Osimhen.

Their interest notwithstanding, Osimhen is expected to stay at Lille for the rest of the season unless the French club receives a January offer that is too good to refuse.

SkySports reports that the 20-year-old is said to be happy at Lille and his priority is to help them secure qualification to next year’s Champions League, while continuing to develop his game.

Lille are currently third in Ligue 1, four points behind second-place Marseille but 11 behind league-leaders Paris Saint-Germain, and Osimhen has scored 12 goals in all competitions so far.

The former Nigerian youth international had been developing under the guidance of assistant manager Joao Sacramento, who is now Jose Mourinho’s number two at Spurs.

Lille’s sporting director Luis Campos, who signed Osimhen from Belgian side Charleroi in the summer, is also known to be a good friend of the new Tottenham boss.

Osimhen, who has also spent time at Wolfsburg in Germany, is currently the second-highest performing striker in Ligue 1 behind Wissam Ben Yedder, according to Wyscout data, and ahead of the likes of Kylian Mbappe and Memphis Depay.