Liverpool Blow Chance to Extend Lead at West Ham

Liverpool wasted another chance to extend their lead at the top of the Premier League as a sub-par performance from Jurgen Klopp’s men was punished in a 1-1 draw at West Ham on Monday.

Less than a week after missing the opportunity to go seven points clear of Manchester City with a 1-1 draw against Leicester, Liverpool’s lead is now just three over the champions, who can now go top with victory at Everton on Wednesday.

The in-form Sadio Mane put the visitors in front at the London Stadium collecting James Milner’s pass on the turn before rifling a left-footed shot into the bottom corner.

Their lead didn’t last long however as Michail Antonio drilled home a well-worked free-kick with Liverpool switched off.

West Ham had the better chances to claim all three points when Declan Rice and Mark Noble failed to hit the target from close range.

Premier league top scorer Mohamed Salah was kept quiet for long spells, but the league’s top scorer twice forced Lukasz Fabianski into action at the start of the second period.

After posting a perfect record against opposition with the top six in their first 23 league games, Liverpool have now slipped up twice in as many matches to mount the tension in their chase for a first title in 29 years.