Liverpool beat Arsenal to maintain perfect start

New signing Diogo Jota grabbed a home debut goal as Liverpool came from behind to record an impressive 3-1 victory against Arsenal at Anfield Monday night.

Arsenal, who had won their opening two Premier League games, went ahead against the run of play after 25 minutes when Alexandre Lacazette took advantage of Andy Robertson’s error to bundle a close-range finish past Alisson.

But the champions responded instantly as Sadio Mane fired home two minutes later after Arsenal goalkeeper Bernd Leno could only push out Mohamed Salah’s shot into his path.

Jurgen Klopp’s men then went ahead before half-time when Robertson atoned for his earlier error by brilliantly bringing down Trent Alexander-Arnold’s cross to beat Leno from close range.

Liverpool continued to dominate but Arsenal could have swung the tie only for striker Lacazette to shot tamely at Alisson when he was clean through.

Their night was complete when Jota, making his Anfield debut after his £45m move from Wolves, shot low into the far corner from the edge of the area.

