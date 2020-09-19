Liverpool announce signing of Diogo Jota from Wolves

Premier League champions Liverpool have announced the signing of Portuguese attacker, Diogo Jota from Wolves.

The Reds signed the Portugal international for a fee of £40m, which could rise to £45m, according to Sky Sports.

“It’s just a really exciting moment for me and my family,” Jota told Liverpool’s website.

“To join a club like Liverpool – the world champions – is just unbelievable.

“It is one of the best teams in the world – the best at the moment because they are world champions. When you look at the Premier League, you always see Liverpool as one of the biggest teams in the country, so it’s impossible to say no.

“I think I am a team player. I play upfront and my job is to find a way to score goals and to provide assists and that’s what they can expect from me – that I will always do my best.”

Jota’s unveiling comes a day after the Reds announce the signing of Spain midfielder Thiago Alcantara from Bayern Munich.

Jurgen Klopp’s men began their Premier League title defence with a rip-roaring 4-3 win over newly promoted Leeds United last weekend.

Jota and Thiago bring extra quality to the side in what is expected to be a tough campaign.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

