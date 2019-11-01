Ariana

Listen to the ‘Charlie’s Angels’ Soundtrack f/ Ariana Grande, Nicki Minaj, & More

The official soundtrack for the upcoming Charlie’s Angels film is finally here.

The eleven-song project was released on streaming services on Friday, with Ariana Grande serving as the album’s executive producer.

The album features collaboratives singles from Nicki Minaj, Kash Doll, Normani, Stefflon Don, and many more, and it echoes the direction of the film by putting a modern twist on an established idea. Grande does this by including some of the most iconic women in music history.

Check it out below:

