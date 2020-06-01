‘Listen to the advice of Dangiwa Umar’ – Fani-Kayode tells Buhari

A former Minister of Aviation, Chief Femi Fani-Kayode has said that President Muhammadu Buhari will do well to listen to the advice given by a former military administrator of Kaduna State, Col. Umar Dangiwa (rtd).

Recall that Dangiwa Umar, in an extraordinary open letter, slammed Buhari over the lopsided appointments in his administration.

The retired colonel cited the case of the Acting Appeal Court President, Monica Dongban-Mensem, whose appointment has not been confirmed by the president.

Telling Buhari to change his method of appointments, the former administrator also asked him to emulate some past Nigerian leaders who showed great statesmanship and inclusiveness.

He warned the President that his skewed appointments into the offices of the federal government, favouring some and frustrating others, shall bring ruin and destruction to the nation.

Reacting in a series of tweets on Monday, Fani-Kayode commended Dangiwa for his boldness to confront Buhari over the massive lopsided appointment in his government.

The former minister described Danguwa as a man of deep wisdom, profound knowledge, and extraordinary courage.

He tweeted:

“When Col. Abubakar ‘Dangiwa’ Umar speaks the Government would do well to listen.

“He is a man of deep wisdom, profound knowledge and extraordinary courage.

“Like yours truly, he fears no man and bows before no mortal.

“He speaks truth to power and he makes tyrants tremble.”

