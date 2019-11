Simmy drops her third single from her debut album Tugela Fairy, which has been a massive success across the board.

Her first single “Umahlalela” was a massive hit in 2018 and became a top 20 single on the top 100 airplay charts. Her single “Ngiyesaba” also went on to be a massive success seeing the music video chart at #1 on the top 100 music video charts.

Nawe is scheduled to be her summer hit and with so much appetite for Simmy, this single is sure to be another success.

Listen below: