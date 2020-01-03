Listen to Justin Bieber’s ‘Yummy’ Here

Justin Bieber is back with a new single that promises to become the next street anthem.

The Canadian star returned today after a long break and thanked fans for their continued support with a slew of treats, including a 2020 tour announcement and a 10-part documentary series to premiere on YouTube on Jan. 27.

He has dropped his upcoming album’s lead single, “Yummy,” which shows off the flirtatious Bieber many fans have missed. “Yeah, you got that yummy-yum,” he repeats in the catchy hook before adding, “And you stay flexin’ on me.”

Listen to “Yummy” below.