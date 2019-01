Future has finally dropped his much-anticipated record, Future Hndrxx Presents: The WIZRD, via Epic/Freebandz.

The 20-song album features Young Thug, Gunna, and Travis Scott, and it also includes the previously shared “Crushed Up” and “Jumpin on a Jet” singles.

This is Future’s first studio album since 2017’s chart-topping FUTURE and HNDRXX projects.

Listen here.

Or below: