Listen to Coronavirus Pandemic PSA in Pidgin: “Make We Careful”

ukamaka

Make We Careful Foundation has released an exciting public service announcement in Pidgin English which educates Nigerians on how the COVID-19 is spread from person to person.

This PSA comes at time when there are heated conversations about the origin and spread of the virus, with various state government shutting down businesses, worship places, institutions–anywhere that encourages large gatherings. And while the lock down has been helpful in curbing the spread in Nigeria, conspiracies theories are also being cooked up to misinform the people.

Which is why we think this PSA by Make We Careful Foundation is timely. Click here to meet the brilliant minds behind this PSA.

Listen to it below:

