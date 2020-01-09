Listen: Stormzy Drags Wiley in New Diss Track “Still Disappointed”

Stormzy has shared “Still Disappointed,” a new track dissing grime MC Wiley.

Their week-long feud started with Wiley’s diss track “Eediyat Skengman 1,” in which he pokes at the “WICKEDSKENGMAN” freestyles that Stormzy rode to fame in the early ’10s.

Now, Stormzy has responded with “Disappointed,” trolling Wiley’s grime purist sensibilities and his family–especially his mum. Wiley had targeted Stormzy’s family with his response “Eediyat Skengman 2,” rapping “I’ve done more for you than your dad” and “If I see your mom down on Croydon Market/I’m gonna rip that weave off her head.” which is why Stormzy spent this entire talking abotu what a weak son Wiley is to his own mother.

Check out Wiley’s diss below:

And Stormzy’s response:

