Listen: Rihanna And Partynextdoor Groove on ‘Believe It’

Rihanna returned to the music scene in a song, Believe It, with Partynextdoor, who came back with his first album in four years on Friday morning.

“Best make me believe it/ Best make me believe it/ Believe you won’t deceive me,” the pair sing on the R&B crooned. It’s the first new music from Rihanna since the 2017 N.E.R.D. track “Lemon” and it’s a strong relationship breakdown, with the pair playing lovers imploring each other to believe in the power of their connection.

The song appears on Party’s OVO Sound album and it marks a reunion with Rihanna, for whom he wrote the 2016 single “Work” featuring Drake.

Listen to “Believe It” below.

