Megan Thee Stallion is back with another banger.

The rapper has just dropped a new single B.I.T.C.H. and this comes two weeks after she dropped with Normani. Plus. the Houston rapper has been hyping the release over the last several weeks, suggesting it would appear on her debut studio album Suga.

Although she has not confirmed Suga’s exact release date, it’s expected to drop within the upcoming months.

Meanwhile, you can stream “B.I.T.C.H.” now.