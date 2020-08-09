Listen: DJ Lambo – Debut EP “A Tale Of Two Cities”

ukamakaCelebrity / MusicNo Comment on Listen: DJ Lambo – Debut EP “A Tale Of Two Cities”

Nigeria’s top female Disc Jockey; DJ Lambo shares her debut EP tagged ‘A Tale Of Two Cities’. Marrying her love for and influences from Lagos and Johannesburg, the project is a fusion of Afrobeats and Afro-house.

Birthed during her stay in Johannesburg studying music production, the tape features in her words, “the unlikely-est” of collaborations to make a different kind of magic”.

Working with Reminisce, Zanda Zakuza, Ice Prince, Ckay, Buju, Noza, Toya Delazy & Nizreen, She’s fashioned a debut EP befitting of her presence, accomplishments and vision.

The first single “Bella” features Lady Donli and Iyanya in a smooth and welcome blend of the new and the classic.

Check out the Bella mix below:

Related Posts

Big Brother Naija Handlers Apologise After Slandering Kiddwaya

August 9, 2020

New Ikpe-Etim is the Cover Star for Guardian Life

August 9, 2020

Yemi Solade Says Nollywood Has Been Infiltrated By “Yahoo Boys and Prostitutes”

August 9, 2020

About ukamaka

View all posts by ukamaka →

Leave a Reply