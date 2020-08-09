Listen: DJ Lambo – Debut EP “A Tale Of Two Cities”

Nigeria’s top female Disc Jockey; DJ Lambo shares her debut EP tagged ‘A Tale Of Two Cities’. Marrying her love for and influences from Lagos and Johannesburg, the project is a fusion of Afrobeats and Afro-house.

Birthed during her stay in Johannesburg studying music production, the tape features in her words, “the unlikely-est” of collaborations to make a different kind of magic”.

Working with Reminisce, Zanda Zakuza, Ice Prince, Ckay, Buju, Noza, Toya Delazy & Nizreen, She’s fashioned a debut EP befitting of her presence, accomplishments and vision.

The first single “Bella” features Lady Donli and Iyanya in a smooth and welcome blend of the new and the classic.

Check out the Bella mix below:

