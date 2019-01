South African hitmaker AKA is back with a new single, “Jika,” featuring Yanga Chief, which promises to be the next street jingle.

The song was composed by Kiddominant, written by Kiernan Forbes(AKA), Yanga Ntshakaza, and Ayoola Agboola.

And it was released under Vth Season admin by Universal Music Publishing; Sheer Music Publishing; Sony ATV.

Listen below: