LisaRaye McCoy to Join OnlyFans

Looks like LisaRaye McCoy is the latest celebrity to hop on the OnlyFans train.

The actress and TV host made it known on Instagram that she was starting an OnlyFans account where she would be able to post everything and only people who really liked her and were for her would her access to her content.

LisaRaye McCoy noted that most times when she posts stuff on Instagram, by the time she’s done reading through the negative comments, she’d be exhausted and this deters her sometimes from posting content she wants to put up.

However, it looks like with an OnlyFans account, she’ll be able to put out everything she wants as access to her account will be limited with her securing the bag at the same time.

