LisaRaye McCoy Addresses Feud With Nicki Minaj: “I Don’t Give a Damn”

Nicki Minaj’s fans, the Barbz, dragged the heck out of LisaRaye McCoy who Nicki shaded in her collaborative song, TROLLZ, with 6ix9ine.

In case you missed how the feud started: LisaRaye had said on a show that rapper Lil’ Kim is above Minaj, and that Minaj should “bow down” for Lil’ Kim.

“We can all stand together queens and say that we are both acknowledging—all of us are acknowledging—the fact that Kim came before Nicki Minaj,” LisaRaye said on FOX Soul’s Out Loud With Claudia Jordan. “So Nicki, just take a seat. You don’t have to sit down for long but just take a bow. Just like Beyoncé said, ‘Bow down bitches.’ Because [Kim’s up here]. So anybody else, it’s like no competition.”

Everyone had thought Nicki Minaj ignored the insult, until the rapper and 6ix9ine dropped their new song, in which Minaj rapped: “Dollar, dollar bill, come get her / Even your man know Nickis do it better.”

That line took a shot at both LisaRaye’s career and personal life; she played a stripper called Diamond in 1998 film, The Player’s Club, which also starred Bernie Mac, who played the character Dollar Bill. Also, LisaRaye’s husband allegedly cheated on her with Nicole Murphy, who is also called “Nicki.”

This was all the ammunition the Barbz needed to roast LisaRaye over hot coals.

LisaRaye addressed the situation in a new interview with The Breakfast Club.

“Let me tell you, I didn’t know what the hell they were, first of all,” she said around the 4:10 mark. “And I didn’t know they were coming after me. Vivica Fox is the one that called and she asked me, she says, ‘Are you okay?’”

LisaRaye said she saw “maybe about 25 comments in, I was like, ‘I don’t give a damn about this.’ ‘Cause I don’t. I’m way above anybody that wanna come after somebody that they don’t know, want to misappropriate what I said and take it out of context [sic]. I don’t have time to be fighting that kinda fight ‘cause we are fighting a real fight right now.”

She continues, “But I didn’t want to denounce them or exclude them and act like they didn’t exist. I did come back and say, ‘What I said is what I said and what I meant,’ which was I’m not saying you supposed to kiss ass. I’m not saying that ‘cause I don’t believe in that. But what I’m saying is pay homage to the people that is there before you.”

She explains that when she said ‘bow down,’ she meant, “Music shouldn’t be about a beef. It’s not mafia, it’s not gangster, it’s entertainment. It’s music, so let’s keep it light while we’re not tearing each other down.”

Watch it below:

