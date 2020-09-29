LIRS Sends Message to BBNaija Winner, Laycon

It was a landslide victory for Laycon,  the winner  of the Big Brother Naija Lockdown edition and the Lagos State Internal Revenue Service, LIRS ,wants its cut of the prize.

The state tax agency sent a congratulatory message to the latest celebrity who walked away with the grand prize of N85 million worth of prizes as winner of the show, N30 million of which comes in cash.

In its message to Laycon which LIRS took to Twitter to pass, the Lagos State government parastal wrote;

“Congratulations @itsLaycon Winner @BBNaija Lockdown edition. More wins!! We look forward to seeing you in Y2021 as you #payyourtax”.

It looks like Governor Jide Sanwo-Olu isn’t playing at all when it comes to the taxes.

