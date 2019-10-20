Lion Escapes from Kano Zoo

A lion has reportedly escaped from its den at a zoo in Kano State, north-west Nigeria.

Sources on the ground say the incident has caused panic among residents of Gandu Albasa quarters, the community close to the zoo.

The big cat reportedly escaped from its cage around 8 pm on Saturday and dashed into the wild zoo forest.

A media aide to Governor Abdullahi Ganduje of Kano State, Salihu Tanko Yakasai, popularly known as Dawisu, confirmed the incident in a tweet via his Twitter handle late on Saturday night

He wrote:

“It Is true that a Lion in Kano Zoo has escaped and the authorities are doing everything humanly possible to capture it. So far there’s no cause for alarm as the lion is still within the premises of the Kano Zoo.”

Dawisu, however, advised residents around the zoo area to be vigilant.

