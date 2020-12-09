Linda Osifo Wows in New Nollywood Movie, “Son of Mercy” as it Premieres in Benin City

For Model and delectable actress, Linda Osifo, all roads led to her hometown of Benin City today, December 7, 2020, for the official premiere of her latest offering in the highly anticipated star-studded movie, ‘Son of Mercy’ at the Kada cinema, Benin.

The movie which was previewed to a section of media in Benin City, Edo state, portrays the desperation of the regular African youth, tired of the mundane life, who seeks a better life that the economy and polity of the country lacks abroad and mustn’t return home until he has achieved his goal.

Suspenseful and exciting, the movie features Alex Ekubo, Linda Osifo, Kevin Ikeduba, and many more. SON OF MERCY is directed by award-winning cinematographer, Amen Imasuen who does a fantastic job with Linda as the ebony beauty breathes life into her character and makes ‘Son of Mercy’ such a riveting watch for all youths and parents.

Home they say is where the heart is. For Linda, this is a bit more special as she says ‘because it’s my hometown and I am the lead female in the film; so this moment is actually very special’.

Watch ‘Son of Mercy’ in cinemas across the country from December 11.

See the photos from the event:

