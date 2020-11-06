Linda Osifo Speaks About Appearing in 2baba Idibia’s Music Video, Target You

Linda Osifo appeared in 2baba Idibia’s new music video, Target You, and can’t stop talking about it.

Sharing her experience and natural expression throughout the video, Linda reveals: “What you see in the video is not acting, but a true expression of how I feel about the song. The video process was professional and not much like the acting scene, this was more of interpreting a song that is true to my heart”.

Produced by Jay Sleek, ‘Target You’ is an instant fan favorite from 2BABA’S ‘Warriors” album released earlier this year, where a man woos the girl of his dreams in his neighborhood. Directed by Unlimited LA, the video opens with Linda’s beautiful smile where she’s seen among her ‘crew’ and is 2BABA’s love interest. In 2Baba, we see a man in love who only has eyes for his woman, treats her like a queen above anyone else, and is prepared to do anything to win her love.

This is the kind of video that brings a smile to your face from the beginning to the end; which begs the question: Who doesn’t love love? Jovial by nature, we see Linda’s true self effortlessly shine through. Extremely charming, the black beauty pulls the audience in with an originality that is endearing as she interprets her role as a high school love interest, flawlessly.

The dark-skinned beauty is known famously as one of the young faces in the Nigerian movie industry and her foray into video appearances is the slow evolution of Linda which is as refreshing as a tall glass of cold water.

The gorgeous Edo native, apart from being an award-winning actress, is also a model and a philanthropist. Apart from movies and her philanthropic Love And Oneness Foundation (LAO), the melanin model is enthusiastic about the future projects she has in the works.

The ingenious Linda Osifo continues to demonstrate that she is part of a nucleus of a younger entertainment generation, that is set to introduce a dynamic that will blow the lid wide open to all brands of possibilities.

Watch Target You:



