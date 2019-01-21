Linda Ikeji is one proud mum.

Yesterday, the blogger shared a new photo of her baby son, Jayce, who has just turned four months old, with a caption that told fans how much she feels.

“Am I the only one, or is there any other person that has a child who drives them crazy with joy? Rhetorical question..lol. Jayce is already 4 months old and it seemed like it was just last week that I was pregnant with him. They grow up so fast!” she wrote.

She continued, noting that her son is her “quiet place. My wide awake. My peek-a-boo. My chocolate cake. My giggle. My I love you. My peace. My heaven sent. My greatest joy. My everything. ”

This comes one month after she called out Jayce’s father, the famous businessman Sholaye Jeremi, in a lengthy post in which she explained why she is now a single mother.

Check out her son’s latest photo below: