Linda Ikeji Gifts Herself a 2020 Range Rover Autobiography as 40th Birthday Present

Linda Ikeji is giving herself all the best treatment she so deserves.

The hardworker has taken to her Instagram to announce that she just ordered a 2020 Range Rover Autobiography as a birthday present to herself. And this comes hours after she announced that she bought 40 pair of designer shoes to celebrate the milestone.

She wrote:

Oh dear, here we go again! 😂😂. And last but definitely not the least of my birthday presents to myself is the 2020 Range Rover Autobiography. Ordered and on da way! Can’t wait to meet my new baby! 💃💃💃. I love my life, I swear! 😜🤩 I definitely know I’m one of the lucky ones and I don’t take it for granted.

.

One of the great things about being financially independent is that you can do whatever the heck you like! 😜🤣. It’s your money, nobody can stop you! 😄 But don’t be reckless like me except you truly can afford to. .

.

Remember ladies, there’s nothing sexier than a woman with her own money. May God continue to bless the works of your hands.

.

Happy birthday to me! 🥰🥰🥰🥰

See her post below:

