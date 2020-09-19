Linda Ikeji Gifts Herself 85 Pairs of Shoes for 40th Birthday

No truer words have been said like ‘Life begins at 40’ especially as it concerns Linda Ikeji.
The ace blogger and media entrepreneur who clocked the milestone age today, September 19, took to her Instagram page to celebrate.
Linda Ikeji stated that she is sexy , successful and happy and cannot believe she is what 40 years looks like. She expressed gratitude for her blessings and thanked well wishers in advance for their goodwill messages.
This is what 40 looks like. Sexy. Successful. Happy. Almost fulfilled and super grateful for a beautiful life filled with amazing family and friends. God has been incredibly good to me and I don’t take my blessings for granted. . Happy 40th birthday to me. I actually can't believe I'm 40! 😳😳. What? Lol. Thank you so much in advance for all the beautiful birthday wishes. 🥳💃💃 God bless you and yours!
The mother of one who is known for her love for high-end luxury shoes and bags, revelaed that she gifted herself 85 pairs of designer shoes and paid for them all at once!
Must be nice!
Ikeji stated that she initially planned to buy only 40 pairs in celebration of her 40th birthday but once she started, she couldn’t stop.
She shared series of pictures posing with the designer shoes on her Instagram page.
OK, let's do this! Hehe. Surrounded by my birthday present from myself to myself. I was going to buy 40 designer shoes to celebrate turning 40 and then I started shopping and couldn't stop! 😭😭. Too many beautiful shoes to select from so I ended up buying 85 pairs…😂😂. (80 in the pic, 5 on da way). And yes, I bought all of them at the same gaddam time! 😭😭. Who does that? 😳😳, ME, that's who! 🤣🤣🤣. . I'm so grateful, so thankful, so happy! Happy birthday to me! 🤩🤩🤩. P.S, These photos don't do the shoes justice #bottegaveneta #louboutin #saintlaurent #manoloblahnik #aquazzura #lesilla #aminamuaddi #malonesouliers #gianvotorossi #sophiawebster #alexanderwang #guiseppezanotti #fenti #miumiu #jimmychoo #balmain #versace #renecaovilla #dsquared2 #alevi #moschino #balenciaga #farfetch #saksfifth #neimanmarcus
Happy birthday Linda Ikeji!