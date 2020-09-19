Linda Ikeji Gifts Herself 85 Pairs of Shoes for 40th Birthday

No truer words have been said like ‘Life begins at 40’ especially as it concerns Linda Ikeji.

The ace blogger and media entrepreneur who clocked the milestone age today, September 19, took to her Instagram page to celebrate.

Linda Ikeji stated that she is sexy , successful and happy and cannot believe she is what 40 years looks like. She expressed gratitude for her blessings and thanked well wishers in advance for their goodwill messages.

The mother of one who is known for her love for high-end luxury shoes and bags, revelaed that she gifted herself 85 pairs of designer shoes and paid for them all at once!

Must be nice!

Ikeji stated that she initially planned to buy only 40 pairs in celebration of her 40th birthday but once she started, she couldn’t stop.

She shared series of pictures posing with the designer shoes on her Instagram page.

Happy birthday Linda Ikeji!

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

